Man shot at City Heights apartment complex has died

Police are now investigating an apparent homicide after a shooting victim died over the weekend.

Brandon Rice, 33, died Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Rice, along with Anton Canady and a 4-year-old child, were shot at the City Heights apartment complex late Thursday night.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. At last check, he was listed as stable.

Canady, 31, was treated and released.

He now faces charges of wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Elmer Rice, 57, is also charged in connection with the incident. He faces charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

