The Latest: Cosby lawyers say he and accuser were lovers

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial don't know if they'll hear from him in person when the defense starts presenting its case Monday.

Will he or won't he? Cosby could take stand at sex trial

The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.

Cosby defense rests without calling the comedian to testify

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Bill Cosby walks from the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa., Friday, June 9, 2017.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial with his wife Camille Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 12, 2017.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial with his wife Camille Cosby, right, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 12, 2017.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Bill Cosby's defense lawyer says the comedian and his primary accuser were lovers.

Cosby is on trial on charges he sexually assaulted a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

His lawyers said in closing arguments Monday that he and his primary accuser, Andrea Constand, had a consensual encounter. They say Cosby is being prosecuted now because of a media firestorm after excerpts from his lurid deposition became public.

The defense says when the case began it was about money, but now it's a about a man's liberty.

Constand received an unknown amount of money from a civil case she filed.

The defense offered its closing argument after presenting a single witness: a detective who reminded jurors that Constand had visited with Cosby after the encounter.

Prosecutors will give their closing argument Monday afternoon.

___

10:30 a.m.

The defense has rested after a single brief witness in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial.

The defense case consisted of a six-minute appearance by a detective, seemingly designed to remind jurors that Andrea Constand had visited with Cosby at an out-of-state casino and that police knew he had vision problems even then.

Jurors soon will hear closing arguments and could perhaps start deliberating Monday afternoon.

___

10:15 a.m.

Bill Cosby says he will not testify in his own defense at his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old comedian told a judge Monday that he made the decision after talking it over with his lawyers.

The defense says it's calling just one witness: the detective who led the 2005 investigation into allegations Cosby drugged and violated Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Detective Richard Schaffer was one of 12 witnesses who testified during the five-day prosecution case.

Cosby says his attorneys won't call any character witnesses.

Judge Steven O'Neill shot down the defense's bid to call a second witness, a woman who worked with Constand at Cosby's alma mater, Temple University.

___

8:45 a.m.

Bill Cosby's wife, Camille, has arrived at court with him on the sixth day of his sexual assault trial.

It's the first day a family member has accompanied him to court. The couple also has four daughters.

The defense opens it case Monday. Cosby had said before the trial he would not testify. But a spokesman said last week it still was a possibility.

Last week, accuser Andrea Constand testified that Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004 at his gated estate near Philadelphia.

Jurors also heard Cosby's version in the form of his police statement and his lurid deposition in her 2005 lawsuit.

The trial will move to closing arguments if no defense witnesses are called.

___

Midnight

Actor Bill Cosby could charm jurors at his sexual assault trial if he testifies this week, but experts say the risk would be considerable.

The defense is scheduled to begin presenting its case on Monday in suburban Philadelphia.

Cosby's spokesman says the 79-year-old actor may testify, but his lawyers remain mum.

Last week, accuser Andrea Constand testified that Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004 at his gated estate near Philadelphia.

Jurors also heard Cosby's version in the form of his police statement and his lurid deposition in her 2005 lawsuit.

The trial will move to closing arguments on Monday if no defense witnesses are called.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

