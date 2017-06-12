3 Ft. Campbell soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Ft. CAMPBELL, KY (WAVE) - Three soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan over the weekend have been identified.

The men who died were Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California and Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina, the Department of Defense announced on Monday.

The soldiers were shot to death in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province on Saturday.

The incident is being investigated.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 teens arrested in Manslick Road murder

+ Shepherdsville police arrest naked man

+ GE announces new CEO

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.