Fmr. Providence police officer indicted on federal charges

A former officer with the Providence Police Department is facing federal charges.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old William Dukes, Jr., of Greenville, KY, was arrested Monday morning after being indicted by a federal grand jury with two counts of willfully depriving an arrestee of his constitutional rights under color of law, and one count of falsifying a document.

Dukes is accused of arresting a man back in May 2016 without probable cause, depriving the man of his Constitutional rights. Officials say the arrest involved the use of a dangerous weapon and resulted in bodily injury.

The United States Attorney's Office says Dukes is also accused of falsifying documents about the incident.

If convicted, Dukes faces up to 10 years behind bars on counts one and two, and up to 20 years on count three.

