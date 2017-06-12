Woman rescued from river, arrested on outstanding warrant

LIMINGTON, Maine (AP) - Police say firefighters helped a woman who was stranded on a rock in a Maine river get safely back to shore, where she was immediately arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Police say 37-year-old Kimberly Hayford and a man became stranded Saturday night after their inflatable raft was punctured by a rock in the Saco River near Limington. Firefighters coaxed the pair off the rock, and they were able to get back to safety.
A sheriff's deputy took their IDs and checked for any outstanding warrants, which the department says is standard procedure.
Hayford was wanted for not paying a $720 fine related to a conviction for operating under the influence.
Hayford's arraignment is Monday. She couldn't be reached immediately for comment. It was unknown if she had a lawyer.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.More >>
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.More >>
In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.More >>
In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.More >>
Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontierMore >>
Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontierMore >>
President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announces she has moved into the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announces she has moved into the White HouseMore >>
Adam West's portrayal of the comic book hero Batman was so indelible he never got out from under the Dark Knight's shadow for the rest of his acting careerMore >>
Adam West's portrayal of the comic book hero Batman was so indelible he never got out from under the Dark Knight's shadow for the rest of his acting careerMore >>
Prosecutors have rested their case against Bill Cosby on the fifth day of his sexual-assault trialMore >>
Prosecutors have rested their case against Bill Cosby on the fifth day of his sexual-assault trialMore >>
Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication the plea would bring an end to the lengthy court sagaMore >>
Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication the plea would bring an end to the lengthy court sagaMore >>
Prosecutors have rested their case in the Bill Cosby trialMore >>
Prosecutors have rested their case in the Bill Cosby trialMore >>
Authorities say a one person was injured in a central Illinois hot air balloon accidentMore >>
Authorities say a one person was injured in a central Illinois hot air balloon accidentMore >>
Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged the door of the responding deputy's patrol carMore >>
Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged the door of the responding deputy's patrol carMore >>
Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'More >>
Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to comeMore >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to comeMore >>