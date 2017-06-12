Food commodities distribution for seniors held June 16 in Mayfield, KY

The monthly senior citizens commodities distribution will be held on Friday, June 16.

It will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mayfield-Graves County Needline and Food Pantry, 424 S. 9th St.

Persons picking up commodities are asked not to arrive before 7 a.m.

The food commodities are for local senior citizens, 60 years or older, who have signed up and been approved for the program.

For more information or to find out if you qualify, call the Needline & Food Pantry at 270-247-6333 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday or Ann Qualk, 270-376-2217.

