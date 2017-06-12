Mother, toddler found dead at Frankfort home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Richmond mother and her child are dead, and police are trying to figure out what happened to them.
Kristen Dean, 26, was found dead at a home in Frankfort at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.
Dean's 2-year-old child, Jaxton Dean, was taken the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
The cause of death for both victims will be determined after autopsies are complete.
