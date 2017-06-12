Golden State Warriors win 2017 NBA Championship, beat Cavs 129-120

A season ticket holder of the Golden State Warriors reportedly sold two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals online for $133,000.

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again.

Golden State too much for Cleveland in Game 5, Warriors become 2017 NBA champs

(RNN) - The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.

Kevin Durant won the Finals MVP as he averaged 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 blocks.

He dedicated the trophy to his mother Wanda in his remarks. "We did it, I told you when I was 8 years old, we did it," Durant said.

Durant led all scorers with 39 points, Steph Curry added 34 points, and 2015 finals MVP Andre Iguodala had 20 points off the bench.

LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 41 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists. Kyrie Irving added 26 points and J.R. Smith chipped in with 25.

The win gives the Warriors their second ring in three years, after winning in 2015 against a short-handed, James-led Cavs team.

Durant, a former MVP and future hall of famer, gets his first title in his 10 season as the newest addition to the Warriors roster.

Kevin Durant scored 176 points in the series (35.2 PPG), the 2nd highest total ever in a 5-game series (Allen Iverson, 178 points, 2001). pic.twitter.com/z8hurExxCT — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) June 13, 2017

Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and 2-time MVP Curry get their second championship as a trio.

The Warriors team is one of the best squads of all time, winning 73 games last year, and having both of the last two NBA MVPs.

The Cavs fall to 1-2 in their three Finals series against the Warriors and James sees his overall finals record fall to 3-5.

James became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in the finals.

The Warriors led the Cavs 71-60 at halftime.

The Cavs shot 62 percent from the field in the first quarter while taking a 37-33 lead, but the Warriors dominated the second quarter to grab a 11-point halftime advantage.

Midway through the second quarter, the Warriors made their move, staging a 21-2 run.

The Cavs started where they left off in Cleveland hitting their first shot, and six of their first seven attempts in breaking out to a 13-9 lead.

James led the way, connecting on five of his first six shots. A James three boosted the Cavs to a 18-11 lead at the 6:48 mark.

Cleveland’s hot shooting countered a Warriors surge, and the Cavs ended the first period with consecutive baskets on their last two offensive trips.

The second quarter started with more cold shooting by the Warriors, strong defense by the Cavs and a James slam over the outstretched arms of Durant. The dunk forced a Warriors timeout when the Cavs margin grew to 41-33 near the 10-minute mark.

The Warriors took their first meaningful lead at 45-43 with about seven minutes remaining in the first half. They turned it around and went from down by eight to up by 11, as part of a 21-2 run.

A Durant three boosted the margin to 60-45 with 3:08 in the half. Play was stopped at the 3:08 mark after a tussle and technical foul on members of both teams. A Warriors 30-8 run helped the Warriors close the half with a 71-60 lead.

The Cavs cut the Warriors’ lead to four in the third quarter, but the Warriors fought through to hold on to a 98-93 advantage by the start of the fourth.

The Warriors held the lead throughout the fourth quarter, and survived the Cavs tough shot making.

The points for the Cavs did not seem to come as easy as they did for the Warriors in the fourth. That made a difference because when the Cavs saw an opportunity to take a lead, the Warriors responded and hit easy shots to stay ahead.

Durant put on a scoring clinic in the fourth quarter, hitting tough shot after tough shot.

The Warriors took their only loss of the playoffs in Friday night's Game 4.

Golden State got there a little differently this time around, opening up a 3-0 lead. In 2016, the team started 2-0 before dropping Game 3, winning Game 4 then losing the last three.

The 2017 NBA Finals served as a rubber match of sorts between the teams. Golden State won the championship in 2015 and Cleveland took the title last year.

During the playoffs, the Warriors previously swept Portland, Jazz and San Antonio.

