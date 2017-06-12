Warriors have chance to clinch NBA title at home

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) diromg the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(RNN) - Golden State will take its second shot at clinching the NBA championship Monday night.

The Warriors took their only loss of the playoffs Friday night. Now, they find themselves in the same position, a 3-1 lead, they were in last year when they ultimately failed to close out the series.

Golden State got there a little differently this time around, opening up a 3-0 lead. In 2016, the team started 2-0 before dropping Game 3, winning Game 4 then losing the last three.

Monday's game is at home for the Warriors, as would be Game 7 if the series is to advance.

The 2017 NBA Finals serves as a rubber match of sorts between the teams. Golden State won the championship in 2015 and Cleveland took the title last year.

It's the first time in NBA history the same two teams have met in the NBA Finals, and Cleveland is trying to become the first team to come back in the Finals after being down 3-0.

During the playoffs, the Warriors previously swept Portland, Jazz and San Antonio.

If the Cavaliers can orchestrate another comeback, they would become the first repeat winners since the Miami Heat in 2012-13.

Game 5 tips off at 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

