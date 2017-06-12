Caregiver charged with financial exploitation of seniors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with taking thousands of dollars belonging to two senior citizens and keeping it for herself.

>> MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

Angela M Dermody, 35, of Louisville, was arrested June 10 at her home. She is charged with knowingly exploiting an adult.

Dermody was serving as a caregiver for two senior citizens, according to Louisville Metro police. An arrest warrant says between January 1 and April 15, she used the victim's debit card to make withdrawals from ATMs and kept the money for her personal use.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Man bit part of woman's face off during sexual assault

+ Mother, toddler found dead at Frankfort home

+ 2 teens arrested in Manslick Road murder

Detectives said Dermody also was able to transfer money from the victim's bank accounts into her own without their consent and knowledge. In addition, the warrant says Dermody would take cash from the wallets of the man and woman, and take their food.

The unauthorized transactions were discovered after a relative of the victim's obtained power of attorney. Metro police say approximately $15,000 to $20,000 was taken.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.