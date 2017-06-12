Deadly crash blocking Pennyrile Pkwy. in both directions in Chri - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Deadly crash blocking Pennyrile Pkwy. in both directions in Christian Co., KY

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a deadly crash is blocking both directions of Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County, Kentucky on Monday, June 12.

According to KYTC, both northbound and southbound lanes of Pennyrile Parkway at the 10 mile marker are closed for at least an hour due to a deadly head-on crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly