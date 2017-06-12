Pennyrile Pkwy. reopened in Christian Co., KY after deadly crash

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a deadly crash is blocking both directions of Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County, Kentucky on Monday, June 12.

According to KYTC, both northbound and southbound lanes of Pennyrile Parkway at the 10 mile marker are closed for at least an hour due to a deadly head-on crash.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash.

According to troopers, it happened around 11:34 a.m.

They say the preliminary investigation showed that 21-year-old James Hoffman of Lafayette, Ind., was driving a Jeep Cherokee northbound on the Pennyrile Parkway and 27-year-old Jennifer Sanchez, of Madisonville, Ky., was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound.

For undetermined reasons, troopers say Hoffman's vehicle crossed into and over the median entering the southbound lanes. They say Sanchez tried to avoid the other vehicle but was unsuccessful. The vehicles collided and came to a rest in the median.

Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene by Christian County Deputy Coroner Zach Lamb.

Sanchez was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where she was then airlifted to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Christian County Sheriff's Department, Hopkinsville Fire/EMS and Christian County Rescue Squad.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.