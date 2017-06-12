Medical office pantry: A prescription against food insecurity

Team members at Norton Children's Medical Associates are on the lookout for patients they feel might have food insecurity. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We have seen our share of medical first in WAVE Country with internationally known surgeons and researchers working to find solutions to restore quality of life to the patients they serve. On the corner of Floyd and Broadway, a group of doctors is doing something bold and new, but very simple.

What these doctors are doing will literally change the lives of their little patients and it will touch the community we live in as well. I took a look at how they are changing our community one patient at a time and you can help.

"We have a lot of families who struggle day to day to take care of their children," said Dr. Erin Frazier, part of the team at Norton Children's Medical Associates on E. Broadway.

In this office, the staff looks for and treats more than minor illnesses or acute and chronic health problems.

"We have a lot of patients who suffer from food insecurity," Frazier said.

In other words, children who do not have access to the nutrition they need or an adequate amount of food necessary for a healthy life.

"When we find out patients are having problems feeding then we offer them some suggestions and products from our food pantry," Frazier said.

It's just what the doctor ordered. Hunger hurts everyone but it is especially devastating in childhood.

"They can have developmental delay. They have problems with memory. They can have problems concentrating," Frazier said. "We see anxiety in these children because imagine nor knowing if you're going to have food at the end of the day."

Research shows inadequate nutrition puts children at risk not only physically but emotionally, socially and even financially, due to the cost of nutrition-related health problems.

"Imagine hoarding food when you actually get it and hiding it because you don't know if you're going to get food?" said Frazier.

Summertime becomes even more challenging because children from food insecure homes no longer have access to free and reduced school meals.

"So now is the time to really think hard about donations and sharing with those who are less fortunate than you."



