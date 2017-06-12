Barber shop worker says shooter 'was drunk, mouthing off'

The shooting victim was found in an alley behind a store in teh 700 block of E. 10th St. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The owner of a barber shop was shot after an altercation outside his store in Jeffersonville.

A man who said he was shot at several times said a young man wandered up to the barber shop who appeared to be under the influence.

"He was drunk, mouthing off, I'm a big mouth, I mouthed off back, he pulled out a gun," one barber shop employee said. "Shot at me two or three times. Couldn't hit me but hit Mark in the leg. He come out there when words were going on, and when the guy pulled a gun Mark tried to tell him to put it up and he started shooting at Mark and at me."

Jeffersonville police said the shooting was reported at 2:55 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville. The victim was wounded in the leg.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gun shots in the alley behind the barber shop.

"I shut the door, came back through the house, made sure the kids was in a safe spot and my wife she just came off a broke leg so I tried to get her to a safe spot," said Paul Tevis, who lives across the street. He also said his children are only a week into summer break but after this, he plans to keep a very close eye on them.

"You gotta keep an eye on them at all the times, all the times, night and day," Tevis said. "I don’t know what’s wrong with them. They're out of control and something needs to be done."

A short time later, Indiana State Police troopers chased a car believed to be involved in the shooting. The pursuit stretched onto the Clark Memorial Bridge, where the car was stopped over River Road near the KFC Yum! Center.

