S. Indiana shooting suspect arrested on bridge after pursuit

The shooting victim was found in an alley behind a store in teh 700 block of E. 10th St. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

A man in the car was taken into custody by police (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The suspect's car was stopped on the Clark Memorial Bridge by Indiana State Police troopers. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One man has been taken into custody in Louisville in connection with a Southern Indiana shooting.

The shooting was reported at 2:55 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville. The victim was wounded in the leg.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man found shot to death in street in Fern Creek identified

+ Caregiver charged with financial exploitation of seniors

+ Mother, toddler found dead at Frankfort home

A short time later, a car believed to be involved in the shooting was pursued by Indiana State Police troopers onto the Clark Memorial Bridge toward Louisville. The car was stopped on the Kentucky side of the bridge over River Road next to the KFC Yum Center. The man inside was taken into custody.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.