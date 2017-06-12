'Covfefe' Act would force Trump to save all tweets

Midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe.".

Midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe.".

The meaning of 'covfefe': Trump has regained control of his Twitter account.

The meaning of 'covfefe': Trump has regained control of his Twitter account.

President Trump's mysterious tweeted typo is coming soon to a license plate near you.

President Trump's mysterious tweeted typo is coming soon to a license plate near you.

The mysterious term which President Donald Trump tweeted has spread like wildfire on social media and the Scrabble-like multiplayer game has now jumped aboard, defining the word as "the amount and quality of reporting when autocorrect fails you at 3am.".

The mysterious term which President Donald Trump tweeted has spread like wildfire on social media and the Scrabble-like multiplayer game has now jumped aboard, defining the word as "the amount and quality of...

It's the word that won't go away, and it could now end up on Trump's desk. (Source: @realDonaldTrump/Twitter)

(RNN) - "Covfefe" has made it all the way to the House of Representatives, and could end up on President Donald Trump's desk.

The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement (COVFEFE) Act was introduced by Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) to expand the Presidential Records Act to include social media, and would require the president to preserve all of his social media posts.

In a statement on his official website, Quigley said, "If the president is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference."

Trump has deleted a handful of tweets since becoming president, including the initial tweet of "covfefe," which was apparent misspelling of "coverage" in an attack on the media.

He later tweeted it again as a challenge to "figure out the true meaning."

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Political opponents and ethics experts have said all tweets should be preserved, and have raised questions over whether Trump's team has been vigilant with cataloguing his posts.

Trump has used Twitter extensively since becoming president, and staffers have struggled to explain his online statements that run counter to theirs made in briefings and media appearances.

They have also denied that tweets should be considered official policy statements. Trump has, however, tweeted about his policies, most recently regarding the immigration ban executive order that is currently blocked by federal courts.

White House officials have denied the executive order is a travel ban, but Trump tweeted explicitly that it is.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

He has also used the medium to criticize former FBI director James Comey, and used Twitter to announce his choice for Comey's successor.

It is also where he made the allegation of wire tapping against former President Barack Obama.

Trump has repeatedly defended his use of Twitter saying it is the best way to get his message out despite saying during the presidential campaign that his prolific tweeting would subside should he become president.

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Following Trump's tweet of "covfefe," the word became a popular internet meme.

Quigley was part of a group that introduced the MAR-A-LAGO Act in March, which would have made visitor logs of the president's private resort public. Trump has since declined to do so.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.