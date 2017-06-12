'Covfefe' Act would force Trump to save all tweets - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

(RNN) - "Covfefe" has made it all the way to the House of Representatives, and could end up on President Donald Trump's desk.

The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement (COVFEFE) Act was introduced by Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) to expand the Presidential Records Act to include social media, and would require the president to preserve all of his social media posts.

In a statement on his official website, Quigley said, "If the president is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference."

Trump has deleted a handful of tweets since becoming president, including the initial tweet of "covfefe," which was apparent misspelling of "coverage" in an attack on the media.

He later tweeted it again as a challenge to "figure out the true meaning."

Political opponents and ethics experts have said all tweets should be preserved, and have raised questions over whether Trump's team has been vigilant with cataloguing his posts.

Trump has used Twitter extensively since becoming president, and staffers have struggled to explain his online statements that run counter to theirs made in briefings and media appearances.

They have also denied that tweets should be considered official policy statements. Trump has, however, tweeted about his policies, most recently regarding the immigration ban executive order that is currently blocked by federal courts.

White House officials have denied the executive order is a travel ban, but Trump tweeted explicitly that it is.

He has also used the medium to criticize former FBI director James Comey, and used Twitter to announce his choice for Comey's successor.

It is also where he made the allegation of wire tapping against former President Barack Obama.

Trump has repeatedly defended his use of Twitter saying it is the best way to get his message out despite saying during the presidential campaign that his prolific tweeting would subside should he become president.

Following Trump's tweet of "covfefe," the word became a popular internet meme.

Quigley was part of a group that introduced the MAR-A-LAGO Act in March, which would have made visitor logs of the president's private resort public. Trump has since declined to do so.

