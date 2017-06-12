WR Jeremy Maclin picks Ravens over Bills, signs 2-year deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Receiver Jeremy Maclin has signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, who spent much of the offseason looking for a deep threat.
After being cut by Kansas City earlier this month, Maclin visited Buffalo and Baltimore last week. He chose the Ravens, who announced the signing on Monday.
Maclin fulfills the Ravens' quest to provide another downfield target for quarterback Joe Flacco. Mike Wallace returns, but Steve Smith won't be coming back after announcing his retirement.
Maclin broke into the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent the last two years with Kansas City. A Pro Bowler in 2014, Maclin had 44 catches last year despite missing four games with a groin injury.
His 87 receptions in 2015 are a career high and set the Chiefs' single-season record by a wide receiver.
Maclin also can return punts and has scored 46 career TDs.
___
