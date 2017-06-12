Casino industry ramps up effort to repeal sports betting ban

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The casino industry's largest lobbying group in the U.S. is ramping up its efforts to repeal a federal law that bans sports betting in most states.
Geoff Freeman is the president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, which on Monday announced the creation of a coalition involving law enforcement, policymakers and others to advocate for the repeal. Freeman says the ban fuels the illegal sports betting market.
A 1992 federal law bans sports betting in every state except Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon.
Freeman says a recent survey commissioned by the organization shows there is strong bipartisan support nationwide for legal sports betting.
The association says 97 percent of the more than $15 billion that Americans bet on this year's Super Bowl and the NCAA men's basketball tournament was done illegally.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
