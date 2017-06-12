Eclipse of the sun stamp soon for sale at Dawson Springs Post Office

The Dawson Springs Post Office will soon release a special stamp to commemorate the upcoming eclipse of the sun.

It will be revealed at a special ceremony June 21 at 9:00 a.m. at the post office on Ramsey Street.

The event is free and open to the public. Customers will then be allowed to buy the special stamps.

For the first time, the postal service is using a thermochromic ink for the "Total Eclipse of the Sun" forever stamp.

The first image is the eclipse. By using your fingers to warm up the stamp with body heat, the image will change to the moon.

You can pre-order the stamps online.

Hopkinsville, Kentucky will be one of the best places in the country to see the eclipse. It will happen at 1:24 p.m. on August 21.

Dawson Springs is about 35 minutes from that prime spot.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.