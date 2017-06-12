Deputies serving warrant wounded after man opens fire, shooter killed

The Knox County deputies were serving the warrant at this home when the shootings happened. (Source: WLEX-TV)

ARTEMUS, KY (WAVE) - Two deputies have been shot while attempting to serve a warrant in the southeastern Kentucky community of Artemus.

According to WLEX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lexington, the deputies were serving a warrant on John Bays, 50, in Knox County around 11:40 a.m. Monday when investigators say Bays opened fire on the deputies.

Despite both deputies being hit, Kentucky State Police said both returned fire, striking and killing Bays.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 3 Ft. Campbell soldiers killed in Afghanistan

+ Shepherdsville Police detain naked man

+ Caregiver charged with financial exploitation of seniors

One of the wounded deputies was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. He is listed in serious condition. The other deputy was treated and released.

KSP said both deputies were wearing body armor.

A man who was inside Bays' home when the shots were fired was also arrested. Troopers said Brian Simpson was wanted on outstanding warrants. Simpson is being held in the Knox Co. Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.