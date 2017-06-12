In speech at aging conference, Beshear encourages seniors to get scam alerts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A growing portion of the local population is threatened by two forms of abuse -- physical and economic.

That's what Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said at the Optimal Aging Conference on Monday, and is why he's been taking steps to combat crimes against seniors.

The theme of this year's conference is approaching aging as a lifelong journey.

"Our seniors are targeted because they are more likely to have considerable savings and good credit," Beshear said in his keynote address. "Think about that -- they are targeted because they did the right thing."

This year's conference is all about bringing together academics, health care and social service. Also in his address, Beshear discussed how his office is trying to protect seniors from scams, abuse and exploitation.

"In an aging society, we have to deal with those types of issues, so there's a lot of different programs, services as well as goals and objectives we're covering during this conference," KIPDA Director of Social Services Barbara Gordon said.

Just Saturday, a Louisville caretaker was arrested, accused of stealing up to $20,000 from a couple's bank account.

"Seniors tend to be polite and trusting, and scammers take advantage of that good nature," Beshear said.

Beshear also said he has created the first office of senior protection and extended the elder abuse hotline -- where calls are up 55 percent -- 24 hours a day. The AG's office also launched scam alerts, something he encouraged all to sign up for.

"We know that this tool works," Beshear said. "We need you to commit to being a part of it."

The conference concludes on Tuesday. For more information on how to sign up for scam alerts, click here.

