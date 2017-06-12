Suspect in sexual assault car jackings on the loose

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD investigators are looking for a man who they said is targeting women in a series of crimes.

In separate instances, the man used a gun to carjack female drivers in Louisville's west end, police said. In one of them, he sexually assaulted his victim.

The first carjacking and sexual assault happened on June 4 near West Broadway and 36th Street. The other happened on June 8 in a convenience store parking lot near 41st Street. The woman in the second incident got away before being sexually assaulted.

"I don't like that," said Caitlin Toole, who lives in the Chickasaw neighborhood. "It's pretty scary."

LMPD Special Victims Unit Lt. David Allen released a video on Facebook describing the man police are looking for.

Allen said the suspect is a "tall and slender" young black man who is targeting women in parked cars off West Broadway.

"Safety is pretty important to me," Toole said. "I also have two kids, so it's important for them to be safe as well."

Toole drives for Uber and Lyft, and spends a lot of time in her car, making LMPD’s warning even more startling.

"I don't stop for people unless I am sure they are the people I am looking for who requested a ride, and I keep my doors locked," Toole said.

The owner of a convenience store turned over surveillance video that he hopes will help police catch the criminal.

"I don't want to have this interfere with my life or anyone else's life, so I would like to put an end to this," Toole said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LMPD anonymously at 574-LMPD.

Since June 1, there have been two other reports of sex crimes in the west end, but police said those are not related.

