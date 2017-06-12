Deadly crash on Shady Villa Dr. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Deadly crash on Shady Villa Dr.

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that has left a number of homes without power.

The accident happened in the 4400 block of Shady Villa Drive, near the intersection of Poplar Level Road, around 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly