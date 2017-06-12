Kids and hot cars - a potentially deadly combination

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Temperatures are on the rise and Kentucky State Police are warning parents not to leave a child alone in a hot car.

Lt. Michael Webb, a KSP spokesman, says vehicle heat stroke is often misunderstood by the public.

"The most dangerous mistake a parent can make is to think leaving a child alone in their car could never happen to them," says Webb. "In these fast-paced times, it is easy for parents to get distracted and forget their child is in the car with them."

Webb offered the following tips for parents:

Never leave a child in an unattended car, even with the windows down.

Be sure that all occupants leave the vehicle when unloading. Don't overlook sleeping babies.

Always lock your car. If a child is missing, check the car first, including the trunk. Teach your children that vehicles are never to be used as a play area.

Keep a stuffed animal in the car seat and when the child is put in the seat place the animal in the front with the driver as a reminder.

Place your purse or briefcase in the back seat as a reminder that you have your child in the car.

Make 'look before you leave' a routine whenever you get out of the car.

If you see a child in a hot car, call 911. State police say the interior of a car heats up very quickly with temperatures inside reaching 125 degrees in just minutes.

