Fan paid $133,000 for tickets to Game 5 of the NBA Finals

(RNN) - Some people nickel-and-dime their way through life, and others spend $100,000 on basketball tickets.

A season ticket holder of the Golden State Warriors reportedly sold two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals online for $133,000, according to ESPN.

A person has paid $133,000 on the Warriors resale site for 2 floor tickets to tonight's Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It is an NBA record sale. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 12, 2017

The purchase sets the NBA record for the most expensive tickets ever.

Two other expensive seats for Game 5 sold for $90,000 and $82,000.

The average resale price of tickets for Game 5 was $1,731, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell. Some courtside tickets have value of $3,000 or more.

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Warriors Monday night to determine if the series continues or not.

The game, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA, could be the final game of the series if the Warriors win and become the 2017 NBA champions.

