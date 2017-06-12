Univision gets most viewers for 2017 soccer game

NEW YORK (AP) - The 1-1 draw between the United States and Mexico on Sunday night drew the most viewers in the U.S. for any soccer match this year.

Univision attracted an average of 4.5 million viewers for the World Cup qualifier from Mexico City. The Spanish-language network beat FS1's viewership by 96 percent. It also had a larger Hispanic audience than the first four NBA Finals games.

Additionally, it was the top World Cup qualifying match in any language on any network in more than four years, since March 26, 2013.

Across local markets, Univision was the No.1 broadcast station during the time period among total viewers in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas and Phoenix.

