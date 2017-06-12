Paducah PD: Man, woman may have used stolen EBT card

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are trying to identify a man and woman believed to be involved in the use of a stolen EBT card at Walmart.

According to police, a woman called after discovering her wallet had been misplaced or stolen on May 7. She told police that her wallet contained her EBT card and several pieces of identification.

When she called authorities to report her EBT card stolen, the woman said she was told the card had recently been used and the PIN had been changed.

Police say a man and woman were caught on surveillance video using the EBT card.

The man was wearing a dark hoodie and the woman was wearing a dark shirt and pants, possibly scrubs.

Anyone with information about the man or woman's identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

