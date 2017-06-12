Brendan McKay: Rays take UofL star with fourth pick of MLB Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night selected Louisville baseball star Brendan McKay with the fourth pick of the MLB Draft.

McKay is a double-threat for the 52-10 Cards who this week are headed to their fourth College World Series since 2007.

His .343 average is second-best on the team, and he's also second in home runs (17) and RBIs (56). McKay leads the team, among regulars, in on-base percentage (.464).

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound lefthander also leads the team in wins. He's 10-3 with an ERA of 2.34, 140 strikeouts and 33 walks. His 104 innings pitched also are a team-best. He plays first base when he's not pitching.

On Saturday, McKay worked into the seventh inning, striking out nine in UofL's Super Regional clincher over Kentucky, giving the Cards a two-game sweep and sending them to the College World Series.

Many thought McKay was going to be picked first by the Minnesota Twins or second by the Cincinnati Reds.

