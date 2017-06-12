UPDATE: Shooting victim near Churchill Downs has died

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD officers are responding to a deadly shooting near Churchill Downs.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed it happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Utah and Thornberry streets.

One person was killed. That victim's name was not known.

Information about suspects or motives wasn't immediately available.

