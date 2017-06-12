Woman avoids deadly shooting thanks to friend's cat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Four homicides have occurred in the city of Louisville in the last four days.

The most recent left a man dead from multiple gunshots in the Arcadia Apartments' parking lot in the Tyler Berry neighborhood. The victim was

27 years old.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.

Police said they received a call of multiple shots fired and already had officers near the scene.

When authorities arrived, they discovered the victim's deceased body in the parking lot.

"The tough thing for police is that the first homicide and the last homicide, they all hurt the same," LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said. "The number doesn't matter to us. The number doesn't matter to the family of the victims."

While at the crime scene, a WAVE 3 News crew met a woman named Pauline Soden. She was visiting a friend at the apartment complex earlier in the evening.

As Soden was leaving the apartment, she stopped for a moment to play with the friend's cat.

When Soden finally walked outside, her car was trapped inside a crime scene.

"(I was) about ready to leave to go to my car and there goes the fireworks," Soden said. "It was apparently not fireworks. The kids noted that it was fireworks. I was playing with the kitten. It was like the kitten was distracting, but I didn't go outside. I think the kitten saved my life."

Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information should call their anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

