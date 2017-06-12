8-month-old child ODs on meth, mother arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Kentucky mother was arrested after her 8-month-old child was found to have ingested meth.

>> VIDEO: Watch William Joy's report

Summer Starks, 28, is charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Child Services officials called Kentucky State Police on June 9 after the boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.

Starks’ grandmother, Nina Madden, is now helping take care of the 8-month-old boy, as well as Starks’ 10-year-old daughter.

"They mean everything to me," Madden said.

KSP said the meth was left on the floor.

Trooper Josh Lawson said drug use around kids is a statewide problem.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect wanted for 2 carjackings that led to sexual assault attempts

+ Deputies serving warrant wounded after man opens fire, shooter killed

+ Caregiver charged with financial exploitation of seniors

"We all know how children are and the first thing they're going to do is put something in their mouths," Lawson said. "And it just so happened in this case to be illegal drugs. It's readily accessible for a child that's less than a year old to get access to. It's pretty horrifying."

Madden said her love for her granddaughter hasn't faded, but it’s turned tougher.

"There's no excuse for it, really," Madden said. "I just pray that things will go well and she will get all the help that she needs."

Madden said she’s thankful the family is able to continue to care for the child as Starks is in jail.

"It has broken her," Madden said. "It has absolutely broken her. I know she's cried so much."

For Lawson, the case is a lesson to get people help.

"Drug use and those types of offenses aren't as victimless as people would like to believe," he said.

>> MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

For Madden, it's a reminder that drug use is an epidemic.

"Please do not pass judgement," Madden said. "It can happen to the very best of families and I have seen it happen."

Starks is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.