Child ingests meth, mother arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Carrollton woman has been arrested by after her child was found to have ingested meth.

Kentucky State Police were called June 9 after the 8-month-old was brought to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.

State police said the child ingested the meth at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton and was originally taken to Carroll Memorial Hospital for treatment.

After being notified by Child Protective Services, a search warrant was obtained for the home. Investigators arrested the child's mother, Summer Starks, 28, on charges of wanton endangerment, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Starks is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center. The 8-month-old was placed into the care of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. A second child, age 10, was also removed from the home.

