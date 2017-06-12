AP Source: Jordan agrees to become Butler's next coach

By MICHAEL MAROTAP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A person with knowledge of the decision says LaVall Jordan has agreed to become Butler's next basketball coach.

The person requested anonymity because the deal has not yet been finalized. An announcement could come as early as Tuesday.

Jordan replaces Chris Holtmann, who accepted the Ohio State job last week. Jordan went 11-24 in his only season at Milwaukee but led the Panthers to the Horizon League championship game.

He is the first coach Butler has hired from another program since Barry Collier in 1989. Collier is now the Bulldogs' athletic director.

Jordan played at Butler and served as an assistant in the program before leaving for Iowa and later Michigan. He was a finalist for Butler's job in 2013.

More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball .ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.