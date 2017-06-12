Several attend Tri-State service to remember Pulse nightclub victims

Services of remembrance were held all across the country on Monday.

What happened in Orlando has touched many people, including many in the Tri-State, who say they feel a connection to those who lost their lives one year ago.

As "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" played on the pipe organ, the sanctuary of Zion United Church of Christ in Henderson filled up.

For many, the Pulse Nightclub massacre is still a fresh wound.



"The Pulse shooting is definitely something that's been weighing over Pride month this entire time for us, for everyone in the community I think," said Trevin Jones who attended the service.



Jones is the same age as some of those who lost their lives in Orlando. He says now more than ever the community needs to stand together.



"We feel a very close connection to one another right now because we live in troubled times and we need to be together if we don't want to be driven apart," said Jones.



"That was heartbreaking," said Amanda Melberg, who attended the service. "It was a senseless act."



Like most at the ceremony, Melberg can't make sense of what happened one year ago or why there's so much hatred targeted toward the gay community.



"There's senseless acts of violence everywhere but together we're going to work through this and keep going and work for equal rights for everyone," said Melberg.



Among the songs sung and the message delivered the theme was standing united.



"That's probably the biggest message is unity and we're going to stand together because people can try to keep us down but we deserve the same rights and respect as everybody else, whether you're gay, straight, bisexual, transgender," said Melberg. "Every human being deserves to be treated with respect."

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.