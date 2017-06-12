Rapid Fire Pizza in Florence giving away 500 free pizzas Tuesday

Rapid Fire Pizza in Florence which opened Monday is giving away 500 free pizzas on its second day of business.

The first 500 people can get an 11 inch thin crust or 9 in pan pizza.

Unlimited toppings and dipping sauces but only one pizza per person. Rapid Fire Pizza can make a fresh pie with your choice of toppings. The Florence store is located on Mall Road across just north of the Florence Mall.



