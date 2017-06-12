Beshear says civil suits possible on heels of UofL Foundation audit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Weighing in on an audit of the University of Louisville's fundraising foundation, Kentucky's attorney general is calling the findings disturbing, but said it's still not clear whether any criminal laws were broken.

Andy Beshear said the mismanagement of money invested in struggling companies, as well as the amount of compensation paid showed a lack of control.

If criminal wrongdoing is found, Beshear would have to determine whether it would fall under his office's authority to prosecute it.

"We're still carefully reviewing the audit, and we may well be asking for more information," Beshear said. "As you know, there are a limited number of documents attached to it, and I expect we'll want to see more documentation as we move forward."

Beshear said any potential wrongdoing could fall under local prosecutors, adding that he wouldn't be surprised if civil lawsuits arise from the case.

