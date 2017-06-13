Video expert to take stand again in Ohio officer's retrial

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Grant Fredericks, a video analysis expert, shows Ray Tensing's body camera during the third day of testimony in Tensing's retrial Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Audrey DuBose, left, the mother of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist fatally shot during a July 2015 traffic stop, and one of her daughters, Terina Allen, right, listen to proceedings during Ray T...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). University of Cincinnati police officer David Lindenschmidt, left, talks about his body camera during the third day of testimony in the retrial of Ray Tensing, right, on Monday, June 12, 2017, in the ...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Grant Fredericks, a video analysis expert, speaks on the witness stand during the third day of testimony in Ray Tensing's retrial Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Audrey DuBose, right, the mother of Sam DuBose, an unarmed motorist fatally shot during a July 2015 traffic stop, and one of her daughters, Terina Allen, left, comfort each other as video of the shoot...

By DAN SEWELLAssociated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - A video analysis expert will take the witness stand again Tuesday in a police shooting retrial in Ohio.

Grant Fredericks was called by prosecutors in the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.

Fredericks on Monday testified that his frame-by-frame breakdown of Tensing's body camera footage doesn't support the white officer's claims that his arm was stuck in DuBose's steering wheel and that he was being dragged.

Tensing's attorney will question the Spokane, Washington-based expert Tuesday. The defense also plans to call a video expert witness when its case gets underway.

Tensing's first trial ended with a hung jury last November.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.