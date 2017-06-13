Cordero's home run, Padres' hit barrage overwhelm Reds

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Franchy Cordero hit his first major league home run, Austin Hedges had three hits and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Monday night.

Cordero, who debuted in the majors May 27, hit an opposite-field shot during a six-run surge in the second inning that also included Yangervis Solarte's sixth home run.

Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo (3-5) had allowed a major league-high 20 home runs entering Monday and brought in a 6.25 ERA.

Arroyo lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed two homers and nine runs. His 13 hits given up tied a career high set Sept. 26, 2008, at St. Louis.

Luis Perdomo (1-3) worked 6 2/3 innings for San Diego.

