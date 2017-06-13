Person rushed to hospital after being shot near Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot late Monday night and had to be rushed to UofL Hospital.

Few details were available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed that the person was shot at 39 Calumet Drive, near the Outer Loop.

That person's identity and condition were unavailable.

Information about suspects or motives was not known.

