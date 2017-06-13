Fishermen find body of missing Kentucky teen under bridge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The body of a teenage girl missing since April was found Monday.

Savannah Crawford, of Grayson County, was last seen on April 10.

Two fishermen found her body under a bridge on Kentucky 84 near the Western Kentucky Parkway.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office was the first agency to respond to the call.

Crawford's body will be sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

