VIDEO: Tornadoes touch down in Midwest

Officials branded the storm a Particularly Dangerous Situation, a first for Wyoming. (Source: KMGH/CNN)

CHEYENNE, WY (KMGH/CNN) – Several tornadoes reportedly touched down in the Midwest Monday, including a confirmed twister in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The National Weather Service says in its storm report that a tornado hit the northeast part of the city.

More than three other tornado sightings were reported in the state and in neighboring Colorado.

Along with the dangerous storms and reports of strong wind came severe rain and even golf ball-sized hail.

The NWS received a report of at least one injury after severe weather hit a community in Goshen County, WY.

Winds reportedly overturned tractors, took out a shed and damaged a house.

Officials branded the storm a Particularly Dangerous Situation, a rare alert for a storm in Colorado and a first for Wyoming.

Copyright 2017 KMGH via CNN. All rights reserved.