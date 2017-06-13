VIDEO: Tornadoes touch down in Midwest

A large earthquake struck near Kilauea volcano on the Big Island, but there was no tsunami threat, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.More >>
A large earthquake struck near Kilauea volcano on the Big Island, but there was no tsunami threat, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.More >>
Video from Leesburg shows just how dark it was when the storm came through the are on Wednesday.More >>
Video from Leesburg shows just how dark it was when the storm came through the are on Wednesday.More >>
Several people were injured after a possible tornado touched down overnight in Calhoun County.More >>
Several people were injured after a possible tornado touched down overnight in Calhoun County.More >>
A farmer was spraying his fields when he had a close encounter with a tornado.More >>
A farmer was spraying his fields when he had a close encounter with a tornado.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A play in New York City includes a gory assassination scene and a ruler who resembles President Donald Trump. Delta Air Lines and Bank of America pulled their support following criticism on social media.More >>
A play in New York City includes a gory assassination scene and a ruler who resembles President Donald Trump. Delta Air Lines and Bank of America pulled their support following criticism on social media.More >>
The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.More >>
The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.More >>
The school board investigated and then suspended the yearbook adviser after three students came forward saying their pro-Trump photos and quotes had been omitted from the book.More >>
The school board investigated and then suspended the yearbook adviser after three students came forward saying their pro-Trump photos and quotes had been omitted from the book.More >>