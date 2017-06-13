Dog-poop dispute ends with 1 man jailed, 1 with wounded hand

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida say an argument between two men over dog poop has left one in jail and another with a knife wound to the hand.
The Palm Beach Post reports (http://pbpo.st/2tfQiN5 ) 33-year-old Ricardo Garcia Sanchez was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. A police report says he's a property maintenance worker at an apartment complex in West Palm Beach and fought with a resident who he believed allowed his dog to defecate without cleaning up afterward.
Garcia Sanchez admitted to confronting the man about the pet but denied having the knife, which police didn't find. He said he didn't know how the man was injured.
He's being held in Palm Beach County Jail. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
