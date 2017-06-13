Woman caught shoplifting said she was studying kleptomania

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming college student who told officers she was working on a term paper on kleptomania after she was caught shoplifting faces three felony charges.
The Gillette News Record reports (bit.ly/2slU1MA) 23-year-old Lydia Marie Cormaney was arrested on June 5 after trying to leave Walmart with nearly $1,900 worth of merchandise.
Court records say investigators later found thousands of dollars' worth of stolen items in her dorm room. Cormaney told officers she began shoplifting after being forced to move into a new dorm room, away from her roommate who had many of the household items.
She said she was caught once when she tried to leave Walmart with three flat-screen televisions.
Cormaney made an initial court appearance on June 8 and did not enter a plea. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.
Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com
