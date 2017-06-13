Crash involving 2 semis blocking portion of I-24 in Lyon Co., KY

According to Keith Todd with the KYTC, a crash involving two semis is blocking a portion of I-24 in Lyon County, Kentucky.

The crash is blocking both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-24 at the 42 mile marker.

Initial reports indicate two semi trucks collided and one is reportedly on fire.

One of the trucks was hauling steel, which is scattered across the roadway.

The crash is near the KY 295 overpass between I-24 Exit 40 and the I-24/I-69 Exit 43 Interchange.

KYTC personnel are setting up a detour for eastbound traffic.

Motorists should avoid this area if possible.

The estimated duration of the closure is now six hours.

