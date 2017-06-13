I-24 in Lyon Co., KY back open after crash involving 2 semis

According to Keith Todd with the KYTC, traffic is flowing after a crash involving two semis blocked a portion of I-24 in Lyon County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, June 13.

All lanes are now open, as well as one westbound lane. The crash happened at the 42 mile marker.

The site is now cleared.

Initial reports indicate two semi trucks collided and one is reportedly on fire.

One of the trucks was hauling steel, which is scattered across the roadway.

The crash was near the KY 295 overpass between I-24 Exit 40 and the I-24/I-69 Exit 43 Interchange.

The estimated duration of the closure was six hours.

