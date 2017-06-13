Portion of I-24 in Lyon Co., KY back open after crash involving 2 semis

According to Keith Todd with the KYTC, traffic is flowing after a crash involving two semis blocked a portion of I-24 in Lyon County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, June 13.

One eastbound lane is now open, as well as one westbound lane. The crash happened at the 42 mile marker.

Some closures are possible throughout the rest of the day during the recovery process. Due to the traffic backup, local traffic should consider using a detour via US 62 and I-69 through Eddyville.

Initial reports indicate two semi trucks collided and one is reportedly on fire.

One of the trucks was hauling steel, which is scattered across the roadway.

The crash is near the KY 295 overpass between I-24 Exit 40 and the I-24/I-69 Exit 43 Interchange.

KYTC personnel are setting up a detour for eastbound traffic.

Motorists should avoid this area if possible.

The estimated duration of the closure is now six hours.

