Suspect in Henderson pool store burglary turns himself in

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.More >>
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.More >>
While the ultimate goal of our storm chase is to find a tornado, some days just a storm with good structure is all that's needed for a good chase.More >>
While the ultimate goal of our storm chase is to find a tornado, some days just a storm with good structure is all that's needed for a good chase.More >>
The Huntingburg Police Department posted a message on its Facebook page just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that said the boy was found about 7 a.m. trying to cross US 231 in the town.More >>
The Huntingburg Police Department posted a message on its Facebook page just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that said the boy was found about 7 a.m. trying to cross US 231 in the town.More >>
The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.More >>
The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>