The Latest: Bill Cosby jury quits for the night, no verdict

(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Andrea Constand leaves the courtroom after closing arguments in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 12, 2017. Cosby is accused ...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Norristown, Pa..

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

The jury has wrapped up a second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.

Jurors quit for the night around 9 p.m. Tuesday. They'll resume talks Wednesday morning.

Cosby is accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says their encounter was consensual.

The jury asked to review more than a dozen excerpts from a deposition the TV star gave as part of a lawsuit filed against him by the accuser.

The jury has deliberated a total of about 16 hours over two days.

___

8:40 p.m.

The jury in the Bill Cosby trial is putting in a long day's work as it considers sexual assault charges against the comedian.

Jurors deliberated into the night Tuesday, going outside for some fresh air after 8 p.m.

Cosby is charged with drugging and assaulting a woman at his home in suburban Philadelphia in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

The jury got the case Monday afternoon.

___

5:05 p.m.

A jury considering sexual assault charges against Bill Cosby has asked for the testimony of the police officer who took accuser Andrea Constand's initial report.

Jurors wanted the testimony of Detective Dave Mason read back to them Tuesday.

Cosby is charged with drugging and assaulting Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

Mason testified last week that Constand told him Cosby gave her pills that made her feel woozy. Constand told police she was semi-conscious as he touched her breast and genitals.

Mason testified that Constand said she'd waited about a year to come forward because she felt embarrassed and was daunted by Cosby's standing at his alma mater, Temple University, where she worked for the basketball program.

Cosby's lawyers say Constand's initial report was inconsistent with her later statements.

___

2:30 p.m.

Bill Cosby's spokesman has released a statement from a woman who says Andrea Constand told her of a plan to falsely accuse a "high-profile person" of sexual assault so she could sue and get money.

Andrew Wyatt read the statement from longtime Temple University official Marguerite Jackson on Tuesday as jurors deliberated charges that Cosby drugged and molested Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

A judge blocked Jackson from testifying at the trial, ruling it would be hearsay.

Jackson says Constand once told her she'd been drugged and sexually assaulted. She says the Temple basketball director immediately recanted, then said she could make a false accusation, win a lawsuit and use the money to go to school and open a business.

Constand said on the witness stand she didn't know Jackson. Constand's lawyer says Jackson isn't being truthful.

___

12:10 p.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial wants to know what "without her knowledge" means in one of the three counts they're weighing against the 79-year-old comedian.

Jurors asked about the phrasing Tuesday morning during their sixth hour of deliberations, but Judge Steven O'Neill said he couldn't define it for them.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says it was consensual.

The jury is deliberating three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault. The third count covers Cosby's alleged use of pills to impair Constand before groping her breast and genitals.

The panel has also been reviewing Cosby's deposition testimony. Cosby testified under oath more than a decade ago as part of Constand's civil suit against him.

___

10:10 a.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case is drilling down on what the TV star said happened inside his suburban Philadelphia home and his relationship with the accuser.

Jurors began their second day of deliberations Tuesday by hearing more from Cosby's deposition testimony. Cosby testified under oath more than a decade ago as part of Andrea Constand's civil suit against him.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Constand in 2004. He says it was consensual.

The 79-year-old entertainer did not take the stand at his trial, but prosecutors used Cosby's decade-old deposition testimony as evidence. Cosby says he gave Constand Benadryl to help her relax, then fondled her. Prosecutors believe he gave her something stronger.

Jurors reviewed more than a dozen passages from Cosby's deposition.

___

8:55 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at the courthouse for the second day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old comedian is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He says the encounter with 44-year-old Andrea Constand was consensual.

Cosby was accompanied by his spokesman into the Montgomery County Courthouse outside Philadelphia on Tuesday. The jury is set to reconvene after deliberating for four hours Monday night. Jurors want to hear more excerpts from a deposition Cosby gave as part of Constand's civil suit against him.

Constand testified last week that Cosby gave her pills that left her unable to resist his assault. Cosby did not take the stand.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

___

12:20 a.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will start its second day of deliberations by hearing more of Cosby's testimony in the accuser's related lawsuit.

Jurors will reconvene Tuesday morning after deliberating for four hours Monday night.

The case has sparked debate over celebrity, race, power and gender. But the brisk story laid out by prosecutors has focused mostly on what happened one night in 2004 at Cosby's suburban Philadelphia home.

Andrea Constand says she was drugged and molested. Cosby says they enjoyed a mutual "petting" session.

Constand chose to return to court for closing arguments Monday after giving more than seven hours of testimony. Cosby did not take the stand.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

___

For more on Cosby, including trial updates, historical photos, videos and an audio series exploring the case, visit http://www.apnews.com/tag/CosbyonTrial

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.