The Latest: Jury drills down on Bill Cosby's testimony

Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>
Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year agoMore >>
Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is back in Pyongyang for the first time in Donald Trump's presidencyMore >>
Kevin Durant didn't really need a hard sell that day in the Hamptons as the Golden State Warriors used their "Strength in Numbers" mantra to recruit himMore >>
Lottery officials say the holder of the sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million can claim the prize as early as Monday morning.More >>
Cake studio owner wins Best in Show at New York Cake Show with a life-size replica of a bright red, high-heeled, over-the-knee boot, complete with gelatin sequinsMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the publicMore >>
