The Latest: Jury drills down on Bill Cosby's testimony

(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Andrea Constand leaves the courtroom after closing arguments in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 12, 2017. Cosby is accused ...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Norristown, Pa..

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case is drilling down on what the TV star said happened inside his suburban Philadelphia home and his relationship with the accuser.

Jurors began their second day of deliberations Tuesday by hearing more from Cosby's deposition testimony. Cosby testified under oath more than a decade ago as part of Andrea Constand's civil suit against him.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Constand in 2004. He says it was consensual.

The 79-year-old entertainer did not take the stand at his trial, but prosecutors used Cosby's decade-old deposition testimony as evidence. Cosby says he gave Constand Benadryl to help her relax, then fondled her. Prosecutors believe he gave her something stronger.

Jurors reviewed more than a dozen passages from Cosby's deposition.

___

8:55 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at the courthouse for the second day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old comedian is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He says the encounter with 44-year-old Andrea Constand was consensual.

Cosby was accompanied by his spokesman into the Montgomery County Courthouse outside Philadelphia on Tuesday. The jury is set to reconvene after deliberating for four hours Monday night. Jurors want to hear more excerpts from a deposition Cosby gave as part of Constand's civil suit against him.

Constand testified last week that Cosby gave her pills that left her unable to resist his assault. Cosby did not take the stand.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

___

12:20 a.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will start its second day of deliberations by hearing more of Cosby's testimony in the accuser's related lawsuit.

Jurors will reconvene Tuesday morning after deliberating for four hours Monday night.

The case has sparked debate over celebrity, race, power and gender. But the brisk story laid out by prosecutors has focused mostly on what happened one night in 2004 at Cosby's suburban Philadelphia home.

Andrea Constand says she was drugged and molested. Cosby says they enjoyed a mutual "petting" session.

Constand chose to return to court for closing arguments Monday after giving more than seven hours of testimony. Cosby did not take the stand.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

___

For more on Cosby, including trial updates, historical photos, videos and an audio series exploring the case, visit http://www.apnews.com/tag/CosbyonTrial

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.