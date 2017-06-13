Julia Stiles, fiance Preston Cook, expecting first child

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2013, file photo, actress Julia Stiles attends a screening of "Closed Circuit" in New York. Stiles' publicist told The Associated Press on June 13, 2017, that the actress was expecting he...

NEW YORK (AP) - Julia Stiles is expecting her first child with fiance Preston Cook.

Stiles representative Annick Muller confirmed the pregnancy to The Associated Press on Tuesday but didn't offer any word on a due date.

The 36-year-old actress is in London promoting her new TV show, "Riviera." The host of a London radio show tweeted a picture of Stiles cradling her belly on Monday.

Stiles announced her engagement to Cook with an Instagram post in early January 2016.

